Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 56.3% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $112,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.18. 7,383,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94.

