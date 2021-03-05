Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys 30,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 132.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. 665,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,068,795. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of -539.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

