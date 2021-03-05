Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) were up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 326,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 229,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

