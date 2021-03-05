Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.60. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 3,555,474 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on S. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$202.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.11.

In other Sherritt International news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

