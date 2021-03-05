SHIELD Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $325,177.07 and $690.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.40 or 0.03148996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00372862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.01022219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.00423617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00371168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00250103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00022447 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.