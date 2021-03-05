Shield Protocol Price Reaches $7.56 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.56 or 0.00015500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.63 million and $145,413.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00460126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00068359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00463303 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

