Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 202.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 369,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

