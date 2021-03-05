Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

FOUR stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.15. 53,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $83.60.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

