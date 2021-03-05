ShipChain Achieves Market Cap of $904,276.52 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $904,276.52 and approximately $115.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00754562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00042825 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

