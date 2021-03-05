Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 5.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Shopify worth $303,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $116.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,033.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,277.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,098.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 732.13, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

