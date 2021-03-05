Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Grows By 52.7%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the January 28th total of 949,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.