Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rises By 53.0%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 380,500 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the January 28th total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADYEY. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Adyen has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

