Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Expands By 51.4%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

