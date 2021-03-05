Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Increases By 57.7%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ACTC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37. ArcLight Clean Transition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

