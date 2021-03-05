Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Grows By 54.9%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.