Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Decreases By 25.6%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 28th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

