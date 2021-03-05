Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Decreases By 25.6%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 28th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
Atico Mining Company Profile
