Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Grows By 50.0%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bénéteau from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bénéteau in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bénéteau stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

