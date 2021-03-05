Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Increases By 46.9%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 28th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BWAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

