Short Interest in bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Increases By 47.7%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 338.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. bioMérieux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.68. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $85.70 and a twelve month high of $170.55.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

