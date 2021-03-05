Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Decreases By 28.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 26,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $6.90 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $6,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

