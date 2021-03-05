Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Decreases By 30.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 28th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,583.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.