Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Declines By 29.3%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 28th total of 691,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $103.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 6.55. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

