Short Interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Declines By 31.1%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,500. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 555,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,737,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.