Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Expands By 48.1%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 28th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PLIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 23,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

