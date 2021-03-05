Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Expands By 48.1%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 28th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ PLIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 23,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.96.
About China Xiangtai Food
