Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Rises By 54.9%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $4.53 on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

