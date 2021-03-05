Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases By 55.2%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the January 28th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,191. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

