Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Rises By 46.4%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CWBC remained flat at $$10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

