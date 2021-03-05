Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declines By 25.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ GLDI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 180,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

