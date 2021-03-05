Short Interest in Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Drops By 25.0%

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Crown Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Crown Resorts alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWLDF remained flat at $$7.23 on Friday. Crown Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.