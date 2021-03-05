Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Declines By 32.2%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 28th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,351,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

