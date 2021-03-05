Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Declines By 26.2%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 28th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of EXCOF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.60. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

