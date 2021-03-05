Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Increases By 54.5%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 28th total of 431,200 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 595.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,352 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 107,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 239,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

FARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

