Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Declines By 26.5%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 960,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,514,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFLWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Monday.

FFLWF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 470,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,621. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

