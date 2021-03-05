Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declines By 29.8%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 28th total of 435,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. 53,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,805. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

