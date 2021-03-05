Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Increases By 50.0%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.81% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

