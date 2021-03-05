Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Drops By 27.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. 24,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,226. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.44.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

