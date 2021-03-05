Short Interest in George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Grows By 48.4%

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 28th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 574.0 days.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on George Weston from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $78.74 on Friday. George Weston has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.