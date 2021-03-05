Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Drops By 31.6%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 28th total of 855,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Creative Planning boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,984.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 885,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 282,796 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,616,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,378,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 259,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

