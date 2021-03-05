Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Declines By 28.0%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY traded up $11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.70. The stock had a trading volume of 125,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,983. The company has a market cap of $922.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

