Short Interest in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Drops By 28.8%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 28th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GLRE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 111,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

