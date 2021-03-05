Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Drops By 31.7%

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 28th total of 133,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the third quarter worth $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 837.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. GX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

