Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Decreases By 30.7%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMLP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 174,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.