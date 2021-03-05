Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Decreases By 29.2%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 221.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF remained flat at $$55.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

