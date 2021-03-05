Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Increases By 46.5%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the January 28th total of 263,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HRCXF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 136,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

