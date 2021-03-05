Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Declines By 28.3%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,332,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 28th total of 1,856,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 579.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on HRNNF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HRNNF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

