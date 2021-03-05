Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 60.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 28th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
IDCBY stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.51.
