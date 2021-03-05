Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 60.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 28th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

IDCBY stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.51.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

