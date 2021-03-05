Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Drops By 30.0%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 11,716,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

