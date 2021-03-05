Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Decreases By 29.7%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,170,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:IVR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,776,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $867.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 208,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
