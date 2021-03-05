Short Interest in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rises By 53.6%

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the January 28th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 642,216 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 2,439,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

