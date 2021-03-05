Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Declines By 29.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 276,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $74.66. 297,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

